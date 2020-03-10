A Camry and a Callus: Will Martin gave up everything for his first post-grad coaching position

As a graduate assistant in 2015, there isn’t more Will Martin could ask for.
Fresh off working for the No. 1 overall draft pick in Anthony Davis, Martin is on the fast track to the mountaintop of Division I basketball. Still in his early 20s, he is now in Tulsa, Oklahoma, learning from Danny Manning and Frank Haith. And he finally gets to fulfill a lifelong dream.
“I go back to grad school, take some money I saved to get my dream truck,” Martin recalls.
He stashed enough away while working with his friend from the University of Kentucky down in New Orleans. If anybody is as happy as him, it’s his pup Lainey as she sticks her head out the window of the back seat of his black Chevy Silverado, one that will make him stand out, even in his home of Franklin, Tennessee.
But in order to chase what he loves even more than shiny pickup trucks — “It was a beauty,” Martin insists — he must give everything away.
A string of connections landed Martin as the Director of Basketball Operations under Rex Walters. But in order to receive his first post-grad position, he had to comply with two suggestions.
First, in order to live in San Francisco, he had to give up that beloved Silverado cab. Anyone who’s ever seen the intro to Full House knows that parallel parking is all that exists in The Bay. Secondly, if you’re to work for Walters, you won’t have enough time to wash that truck, nevertheless take care of a dog, due to his maniacal — ‘in a good way’ — tendencies.
“It should be in a country song,” Martin suggests. “I gave up my dog and my truck.”
He instead bought a gray Toyota Camry, which he lovingly calls the ‘Gray Goose.’ The purchase ended up being a wise one as it remains with him today as the assistant coach at Missouri Western.
“It’s a little 2012 Toyota Camry that I refuse to let go because of the callus that it built within me,” Martin said.
Upon graduation at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, Martin did anything for a job. Driving to work camps for free under John Calipari at the University of Kentucky ended with a position as a manager, eventually becoming the lead guy when all was said and done.
“I was able to witness this profession at the pinnacle, winning a national championship in New Orleans,” Martin said. “I was able to see it at a very high level early on. It was a gift and a curse.”
When he joined Walters on the Hilltop with the Dons in 2015, it was new territory.
The staff was tasked with replacing 12 players who combined to make 112 starts on a 14-18 team the year prior. Just two years earlier in 2013-14, the Dons finished second in the West Coast Conference.
Luke Wicks, the third-year associate head coach, was in his fourth season under Walters. But new staff members joined Will Martin, including first-year assistant coach Sundance Wicks, the founder of one of the West Coast’s top AAU programs, Power Basketball Academy, and brother of Luke Wicks.
“We had a core group of guys that were young and hungry and wanted to become the best, not just at coaching basketball, but building relationships,” Martin said.
With 10 newcomers, the Dons went 15-15 and 8-10 in the WCC, finishing fifth. Projected in a tie for seventh in the preseason polls, USF actually overachieved.
“We had some success on a relative scale at San Francisco,” Martin recalls. “We were projected to finish way worse than what we did ... in a very, very tough league.
“When the success doesn’t happen the way you want it to or the way maybe the administration doesn’t want it to, you’re not in control of that.”
That season, Martin’s first as a full-time staffer out of college, USF’s season came to an end with a 90-86 loss in the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.
Days later, Martin was the first staff member back in the office getting everything in order for his head coach, prepping for offseason workouts.
“I was in early that morning. I was always trying to make sure everything was organized and set up,” Martin said. “We were back in the office in the morning getting ready for the next year, getting ready for spring practice. … I’ll never forget that moment in my life. It feels like yesterday when Rex walked in and he said, ‘Hey, you don’t have a job anymore. I’m gonna do everything I can to help you, but you’ve gotta start putting together a plan of action for what you’re gonna do next here in San Francisco.’ ”
In just a matter of years, Martin went from standing on the peak of basketball to forcibly being pushed off the Hilltop and part of a staff fired March 9, 2016. All of the sudden, Martin wasn’t ready.
“I think my perspective was probably a little jaded by that early success and what I saw early on in my career,” Martin said.
“You have to prepare yourself for the awareness of getting fired. That’s unfortunately a part of the business.”
As Martin packs up his desk at War Memorial Gymnasium, his initial reaction isn’t to concern over his next move.
“I immediately start thinking about our players,” he said. “I thought about our staff. You don’t really think about what’s next. You try to be present in the moment.”
Many of those players moved on. Only six returned under Kyle Smith the next year.
Luke Wicks earned a job at Pacific, where he still is a top assistant.
“We all kinda took it in different ways. It’s tough, but you’ve gotta get up,” Luke said.
“I know it was hard for him,” Walters added. “Those guys stayed until they pushed them out the door because they were about those players who were still in the locker room.”
Sundance didn’t need long before returning to his alma mater at Northern State in South Dakota.
Just one year removed from graduate school, Martin’s path wasn’t as clear. And now he had to make a move without a vehicle capable of fitting all his belongings.
“I lose my dream truck and my dog for nothing, for the little Camry,” Martin said. “I was kinda the last man standing.
“When you’re winning national championships at Kentucky, working for the No. 1 overall draft pick down in New Orleans, the phone rings a little more than when you get fired at San Francisco.”
While his next move wasn’t clear, the path home was. Even more than 2,300 miles from family, the trip is an easy one to map out. From Interstate 5 just outside of San Francisco, he transitions onto I-40 in Bakersfield, California, which basically leads to his doorstep.
“I’ll never forget driving in my car, my Camry that I still have, from San Francisco back home to Tennessee through deserts of New Mexico, deserts of Arizona,” Martin said.
While focused on the road, it didn’t mean he wasn’t in action. Wondering what was next, he reached out to the countless contacts he made over the years. Some were sent looking for advice, others asking for job opportunities.
Once on top of the world, feeling invincible, Martin was suddenly vulnerable and lost from those he had entrusted during his rise. While Rex, Sundance, the staff and his closest confidants remained his nucleus, not much else was certain. And the communication on his cell phone was primarily only used one way.
“When you’re a loser, when you get fired, people don’t wanna text you back anymore,” Martin said. “I’ve been so blessed to have a nucleus of people who were there for me and helped me through that process, not just from a professional standpoint but an emotional standpoint. For me, it was trying to grind out any opportunity that I could.”
That dark moment in his life still serves as a reminder everyday he gets in and drives to the Looney Complex on the campus of Missouri Western State University. It’s often parked out front of the MWSU Fieldhouse, when he’s inside grinding away for his boss, Sundance.
It also serves as the path that led him back to his passion and purpose.
“So many of us fear asking ourselves that question, Why am I here? What am I doing this for? I lost track of that going from New Orleans to Tulsa to San Francisco,” Martin said. “I started thinking about me and my climb. I didn’t think about developing the kids, creating the relationship, building the bonds, creating the friendships, making the impact.
“Getting fired forced me to look within and answer the question, What are you here for? Why are you here? What do you want to leave behind?’ Getting fired is the only way I could’ve answered the question.”
As Martin arrives back in Tennessee, not in the truck he would’ve loved to come home in, he begins working on getting back to himself, the guy who fell in love with the process. All of the sudden, opportunities came about.
And if not for his next choice, and a conversation with the man dearest to him, the Gray Goose likely wouldn’t be on the road leading Martin to recruiting visits for the Griffons this offseason.
“Steve Jobs said that you can only connect the dots looking backwards,” Martin remembers. “Being able to have that early success prepared me for everything that was gonna happen later on in my career.”