Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western each earned top honors in the All-MIAA football honors release Tuesday.
Northwest senior defensive lineman Sam Roberts was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, and Missouri Western running back Brandon Hall was tabbed MIAA Freshman of the Year.
Roberts became the 11th Bearcat since 2000 to be named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. He is the fifth straight Bearcat defensive lineman to earn the league's top defensive honor. Roberts leads the team with 13.5 tackles-for-loss. The Bearcat defense ranks No. 2 in the nation in total defense and is the nation's best against the run allowing 36.7 yards per game. Roberts is also part of a unit that is tops in the country in scoring defense by allowing 9.1 points per game.
Hall finished his rookie campaign with six touchdowns and 878 all-purpose yards. The Kansas City, Missouri finished ninth in total rushing yards with 627 while added 221 receiving. He averaged 6.7 yards per rush and 14.7 yards per reception.
The Bearcats produced six first team all-MIAA selections. Joining Roberts on the first team were senior running back Al McKeller, senior offensive lineman Tanner Owen, junior defensive lineman Zach Howard, senior linebacker Jackson Barnes and redshirt freshman defensive back Cahleel Smith.
McKeller rushed for 100-plus yards seven times and leads the MIAA with 1,337 yards. His 15 touchdowns are second in the MIAA. Owen is a three-time first-team selection, and Howard ranks second in the MIAA with 7.5 quarterback sacks. Barnes leads the Bearcats in tackles (61), and Smith is a two-time first-team pick with two interceptions this year.
Northwest landed two on the All-MIAA second team in senior wide receiver Alec Tatum and senior offensive lineman Gabe Bautz. Western garnered three second-team picks in senior linebacker Evan Chohon, senior cornerback Sam Webb and junior safety Kobe Cummings.
Northwest added three all-MIAA third team selections in sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee, sophomore offensive lineman Mitch Goff, junior linebacker Sam Phillips and senior defensive back Isaiah Nimmers.
Missouri Western sophomore offensive lineman Evan Clark, freshman defensive lineman Brandon Johnson and sophomore defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell also earned third-team accolades.
The Bearcats notched six honorable mention all-MIAA picks in senior wide receiver Kaden Davis, senior wide receiver Imoni Donadelle, senior linebacker Brody Buck, senior defensive back Dedrick Strambler, junior defensive lineman Elijah Green and senior defensive back Drew Dostal.
Missouri Western's honorable mention picks included sophomore wide receiver Cooper Burton and Hall.
