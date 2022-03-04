KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As rough as the offense came at times for Missouri Western in the first half of its MIAA Tournament Quarterfinal against Central Missouri, the second half provided as much of a boost, and then some.
The fifth-seeded Griffons outscored the No. 4 Jennies 27-14 in the third quarter, fueled by four-straight 3-pointers between graduate Jaelyn Haggard and freshman Jordan Cunningham. The lead reached as high as 26 as Western defeated Central Missouri 69-55, with the Griffons winning all three matchups between the teams this season.
“I’m super proud of how our team came out. I thought we really guarded the first three quarters extremely well, battled a tough team that’s so talented inside,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “That third quarter was huge and helped us pull away.”
The Griffons (21-8) got double-digit efforts off the bench from Haggard and freshman Mary Fultz. Haggard scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range while Fultz added 11 points and five rebounds.
Six different Griffons finished with eight-plus points, led by sophomore Connie Clarke’s 14 points. But it was Clarke’s first-half defense as she added three steals and two blocks on the afternoon.
“We all had a defensive assignment,” Clarke said. “I think we all did our best guarding the best we can.
Both offenses started slow, combining to make 8 of 37 shots in the first quarter. Western senior Corbyn Cunningham then scored six straight for the Griffons before a 3-pointer by Jordan Cunningham to push the lead to 10.
Western held UCM (19-11) without a basket over the final seven minutes for a 30-18 halftime lead.
Haggard buried her first 3-pointer with 4:38 to play in the third, following up with another on the next possession. Jordan Cunningham made it three-straight possessions with 3-pointers to force a UCM timeout, while Haggard followed with a third 3 in a span of two minutes.
“It’s tough shooting in there initially. The second half, I found my rhythm,” Haggard said. “I think shots for our teams are contagious; once one falls, multiple go. We were all feeding off the energy our defense was having.”
Western led 57-32 after three quarters on 68% shooting and was able to cruise through the fourth quarter.
Jordan Cunningham finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, with Corbyn Cunningham matching her point total.
Freshman Camille Evans battled through two early fouls to tally nine points, six rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Brooke Littrell led UCM with 29 points and nine rebounds. Senior Nija Collier added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Western won the turnover battle 20-9, turning those into 24 points.
“We studied them quite a bit this week,” Whitaker said with a grin. “Connie knew she had a big assignment. Brooke’s tough and is a great offensive player. (Clarke) set the tone there in the first half.”
The Griffons will face top-seeded Missouri Southern at noon Saturday in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
