The Missouri Western women are No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri State men each appeared in the first set of NCAA Division II Central Region rankings released Wednesday.
The Griffons (19-5) debut at No. 6 in the Central Region with a 17-5 record against Division II opponents. They are the second-highest ranked team from the MIAA behind No. 1 Fort Hays State.
Missouri Southern (7), Nebraska-Kearney (9) and Central Missouri (10) also appear in the rankings. The Griffons are trying for their first trip back to the regional since 2015-16.
Northwest Missouri State, which has won three of the last four national championships, is ranked fourth in the first rankings behind Augustana (S.D.), Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth. They are followed by Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State in the rankings.
The Bearcats (23-3, 16-2) currently lead UCO by one game in the MIAA standings.
The NCAA will release rankings for the three Wednesdays prior to Selection Sunday on March 6. The top eight teams from all eight regions with advance to the national tournament, with the No. 1 seeds in each region earning the right to host the first three rounds.
The men's basketball Elite Eight will be held in Southern Indiana, and the women's Elite Eight will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.
Women's rankings
CENTRAL
Rank—School—Overall DII Record—In-Region Record
1 Fort Hays State 19-3 19-3
2 St. Cloud State 19-3 19-3
3 Minnesota Duluth 19-4 19-4
4 Southwestern Oklahoma State 21-4 21-4
5 Harding 17-6 17-6
6 Missouri Western 17-5 17-5
7 Missouri Southern State 17-5 17-5
8 Minnesota State Mankato 17-5 15-5
9 Nebraska-Kearney 17-5 17-5
10 Central Missouri 15-9 14-9
Men's rankings
CENTRAL
Rank—School—Overall DII Record—In-Region Record
1 Augustana (South Dakota) 19-2 19-2
2 Upper Iowa 22-4 21-4
3 Minnesota Duluth 20-4 20-4
4 Northwest Missouri State 21-3 20-3
5 Central Oklahoma 18-4 18-4
6 Fort Hays State 17-4 17-4
7 Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-5 15-5
8 Southern Nazarene 17-7 17-7
9 Wayne State (Nebraska) 11-9 11-9
10 Winona State 13-9 13-9
