Missouri Western volleyball will open its first competitive season since 2019 with two road tournaments before returning home to face their biggest MIAA rival.

The team announced its schedule Tuesday, which begins with the Missouri S&T Tournament on Sept. 3 and 4, following by the Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament on Sept. 10 and 11.

MIAA play will open Sept. 14 and Central Missouri before the home opener against Northwest Missouri State on Sept. 18 as part of a three-game homestand.

The Griffons will then hit the road for five-straight games, which includes an Oct. 12 trip to Maryville for face the Bearcats.

Western will play seven of its next nine games at home before ending the year with a roadtrip to Washburn and Emporia State on Nov. 12 and 13.

The MIAA Tournament is slated for Nov. 16-20.

The Griffons went 8-11 in the MIAA spring season and were 17-13 in 2019.