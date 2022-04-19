Rogers State claimed the MIAA Men’s Golf Championship Tuesday at the WinterStone Golf Course in Independence, Missouri.
The Hillcats capped off the season as the MIAA regular season and tournament champions.
No. 13 Rogers State secured the team championship by firing a 54-hole, 11-over par 875 (292-288-295), while Central Missouri placed second in the team standings.
The No. 16-ranked Mules posted a three-round, 27-over par 891 (303-295-293) during the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Missouri Southern finished third at 29-over par 893 (295-294-304), rounding out the top-three finishers.
Central Missouri’s Matt Hoemann earned his first MIAA individual crown after posting a three-round 3-under par 213 (73-71-69). His final round 69 was the lowest round of the tournament.
The Griffon men’s team placed sixth as a team.
Missouri Western’s Tom Buffington tied for 13th in the individual standings with a 225 total. Jett Simmons tied for 28th at 231 and Matt Thoms tied for 30th at 232.
Jeffrey Johnston finished tied for 32nd at 233 with Christoferr Rudosky coming in 38th at 239.
