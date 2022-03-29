The Missouri Western women improved by nearly 20 strokes in the second round of the Holiday Inn Express Classic, rallying to take second in their home tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club.
After shooting a 336 in Monday’s opening round, the Griffons battled windy conditions to shoot a 30-over 318, the second-best score of the day. Western finished with a 78=over total of 654, finishing 27 strokes back of 20th-ranked Rogers State.
The Griffons were led by sophomore Allycia Gan, last year’s nationals qualifier. Her 4-over round of 76 was the third-best score of the day and held her finish fifth, just 12 strokes back of Fort Hays State’s Morgan Brasser. Rogers State finished with competitors in second, third and fourth.
Gan finished 14-over for the tournament, scoring par on 11 of her final 12 holes after starting 3-over. She was 11-over in that same span Monday, battling more windy and cold conditions.
Sophomore Julie Hofmanova and senior Anna Bech finished in the top 10 for the Griffons, tying for nine at 18-over for the tournament. Both Griffons followed up 82s with 80s on Tuesday.
Junior Maid Vine finished in a tie for 37th at 28-over, and freshman Florence Phan was one stroke back in a tie for 40th.
Senior Ady Crough competed as an individual and finished in 28th, shooting a 7-over 79 on Tuesday. Freshman Marianna Casadiego came in 52nd, while senior Cindy Herrera rounded out Western’s roster with a 59th-place 39-over as individual competitors.
The Griffons outshot Wayne State and Iowa Western by eight and 12 strokes respectively to leap them on the team leaderboard. Very Griffon golfer improving their placing from Day 1.
Western has finished in the top three of its home tournament for the last three invites. Western has also finished in the top three of all three tournaments this spring.
Missouri Western heads the Newman Women's Invitational next Monday in Newton, Kansas, at the Sand Creek Station Golf Club. It will be the site of the MIAA Championship next month.
The Griffon men improved by two placings and 18 strokes to finish in sixth place at the Natural State Golf Classic in Arkansas.
Harding's Trevor Mellot took the tourney with with an 8-under par 134. Tom Buffington and Jett Simmons finished tied for 25th.
