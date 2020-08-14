Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association suspended the fall season until Jan. 1, 2021.
In a press release Friday, the Association said it will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer in the spring. They have also canceled the 2020 MIAA virtual Football Media Day.
“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”
The Association said it will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until October 1 at the latest. You can read their full release here.
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.