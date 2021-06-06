The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association will honor its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Monday at the Kansas City Music Hall as part of the MIAA Awards Celebration.

Among the honorees are Northwest Missouri State football player Seth Wand and referee Bill Titcomb, a St. Joseph native.

Wand was an offensive tackle for the Bearcats as he started three seasons at the left tackle position and allowed just one sack in his career.

He was named a first-team All-American by four different publications in both 2001 and 2002. Wand was a CCA, CoSIDA, and Daktronics second-team All-American both seasons, as well.

He earned first-team All-MIAA honors in 2000, ‘01, and ‘02 along with three MIAA Championships and one NCAA Division II National Championship. Wand was drafted in the 2003 NFL draft in the third round as the 75th overall pick, and appeared in 53 games with 18 starts between the Texans, Titans and Raiders.

Titcomb spent 29 years officiating football and men’s basketball in the MIAA. He was selected to 19 consecutive MIAA postseason tournaments from 1993 to 2011 and officiated the championship game four different times. Titcomb was also selected for five NCAA Division II National Tournaments and four regional championship games, three NCAA Division II Elite Eights, and in 2008 officiated the National Championship game.

In football, Titcomb served the MIAA for 14 seasons, highlighted by his selection to officiate the 2006 NCAA Division II National Semifinal game.

The 2020 awards celebration was canceled due to COVID-19. The evening will also include announcements for this year’s winners of the MIAA SAAC Mentor of the Year, the Dr. Bob Boerigter Officiating Award of Excellence and the 2020-21 MIAA Commissioner’s Cup.