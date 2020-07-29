After announcing a delay in the fall sports season last week, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has released specific steps for teams to take leading up to the August 31st official start date for practices.
Northwest Missouri State Athletic Director Andy Peterson said the list of protocols helps member schools get on the same page regarding a fall sports season.
“With the decision we made earlier in the month about delaying games until the week of September 28th, we really need to work backwards from that to let coaches and athletes plan for the fall and what that looks like,” Peterson said.
The set of guidelines allow for MIAA football teams to conduct team meetings and strength and conditioning activities, but prohibits on-field activities or individual skill instruction from the start of classes until August 24th.
With that, each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours of practice per week with one off day.
“We’re trying our best to have sports this fall for fall athletes as safely as we can and at the same time uplifting competition. I think that’s why we have to make it applicable to everybody in the league in terms of what they’re going to do and what they’re expected to do for those time frames,” Peterson said.
The MIAA is giving fall sports teams an acclimatization period from August 25th to August 29th before official practices begin.
For men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, all normal non-championship activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA’s adjusted start dates.
Peterson said the protocols are just a small part within a big picture regarding fall sports competition.
“I think we’ve kind of laid out a blueprint of how we are going to get to the point of having those games. But I think myself and my colleagues across the league in the next few weeks have got a lot of work to do to figure out what home games look like, barring anything crazy coming down from the NCAA — and I say anything crazy, barring a bigger decision coming from the NCAA next week that would kind of throw a wrench in the whole plan anyway,” Peterson said.
The NCAA Division II’s Administrative Committee also announced Wednesday it would allow all sports to have schedule flexibility for the 2020-2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the release, the organization said conferences can determine “alternate championship and non-championship segments” for winter and spring championships.
The organization made a similar announcement in June regarding football flexibility.
“According to our list, there’s still 11 conferences in Division II that said they’re going to play this fall in some way shape or form, most of them have delayed until that last week of September or so,” Peterson said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to push for. We think that if people do their due diligence and take their time and they’re safe with stuff, then we can have sports this fall.”
The NCAA’s final decision regarding fall sports is still to be determined.