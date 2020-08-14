Five months ago the world of sports took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
And in those five months, what turned from hope, to a call of action, to eventually feeling like the inevitable, has now made its ripple effect known throughout Northwest Missouri's college sports: There will be no fall sporting events taking place for Northwest Missouri State or Missouri Western this year.
“There’s always that little glimmer of hope, I guess, and so it’s kind of been officially smashed for the fall,” Northwest Missouri State Athletic Director Andy Peterson said.
“We’ve been fighting for them this entire time, and this past week and a half, took a massive body blow to our plans,” Missouri Western Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Josh Looney said.
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association is the latest NCAA Division II conference to postpone its fall sports after months of time spent on figuring out how to conduct a fall sports season.
The MIAA announced on Friday that fall sports are suspended until at least Jan., 1 2021.
“We are heartbroken for the student-athletes, the coaches, the administrators and the fans,” MIAA Assistant Commissioner Ryley Egger said. “We were so excited to have MIAA football and fall events on our campuses and we were looking forward to it.”
“This is my last season. This is my last opportunity to play the sport that I love and that I’ve grown up playing and worked so hard to come to and get to the level that I’m at now, but the reality is, is that that’s not possible this year,” said Missouri Western senior soccer player Mackenzie O’Neill, who serves on the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force.
Football, soccer, volleyball and cross country at Northwest and Missouri Western won't have the chance to compete at all.
Decades of tradition are now at a halt. The year 1945, during World War II, was the last time the Bearcats couldn’t play a football game.
‘This is not why we’re here. This is not what we want to do," Peterson said. "We’ve got some resolve, and we’ve got some work to do to figure out how to make the best of it."
The decision to postpone is part of a domino effect in recent weeks involving the world of college sports.
First, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council made the decision to cancel national championships for fall sports on Aug. 5.
“When you take away that championship, I don’t care what team it is or where they’re at in their development as a team, the first meeting of the year, they’re going to circle the national championship because everybody starts out 0-0. Everybody has got the same opportunity,” Peterson added.
Then hours later, the NCAA Board of Governors released guidelines for fall sports teams to follow in order to compete this season, including a litany of protocols as well as mandatory COVID-19 testing.
“Blanket testing of student-athletes even if you can afford and even if the turnaround times in the labs are able to guarantee you quick results, we’re in a spot in the supply chain where those tests need to go to people who need them, whether it’s a heart surgery patient or whether it’s someone with symptoms,” Looney said. “For us, the testing component that was required was really, very difficult for us to overcome.”
Egger said the hurdles added up, ultimately acting as a catalyst for the fallout within the league.
“We were pretty confident that we could play up until the last 10 days and then after that announcement came out, it was a lot of looking at the guidelines,” Egger said. “Institutions had a lot of hard conversations of one, is this feasible financially for us? And then secondly, legally can they do it and still be safe.”
In a statement, the MIAA said it will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer, and women's soccer in the spring.
“The biggest thing this year is to find those little moments of hope,” O’Neill said. “The big hope is what’s been taken away from us this semester. So how do we bring that up? We bring each other up, and that’s what leadership is going to be about this year. It’s how do we do things outside of athletics to not help the ‘me,’ it’s to help the ‘we,’ and what we are doing to get better as a community.”
“I think there is some hope to see maybe a few fall competitions in the spring, or even big scrimmages,” Egger said. “Now what all that looks like, we don’t know. A lot of it is going to come down to where we are with the coronavirus, where we are with state and local health guidelines and a lot of those things.”
In the meantime, the league will allow every sport to conduct practices, weight training, team meetings and voluntary workouts.
“Let’s get them acclimated to the weight room. Let’s get them acclimated to their teams. Let’s practice. Let’s build some stuff. Let’s learn some things, and then hopefully we can open some doors in the spring for some meaningful competition at that point,” Peterson said.
Looney added, “I feel like we’re on plan E, F, and G at this point, after the last five months. But yes, if it comes to logistics and what schedules look like hey, we have to step up and I have no doubt our staff will. We’re ready to get going when we can.”
The MIAA will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1. at the latest.