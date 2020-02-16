Missouri Western 8, McKendree 7
Missouri Western brought in seven runs between the third and fourth innings to outscore McKendree 8-7 on Sunday in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin, Missouri.
Western (3-7) took its first lead on a three-run home run by Colby Tam in the third inning for a 3-1 lead.
McKendree (0-3) rallied for four in the top of the fourth, but the Griffons answered the ball. Troy Davern's solo home run started a four-run inning, including back-to-back RBI triples by Brock Wrolstad and Josh Robinson, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Tam added Western's final run with an RBI single in the sixth, finishing with 4 RBIs on the day.
Jack Schmedding (1-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen, allowing two earned runs in four innings. Kyle Heckenbach picked up his first save with four strikeouts in two innings.
The Griffons will end the trip to Joplin at 10 a.m. Monday against St. Cloud State.
Missouri-St. Louis 8, Northwest 1
The Missouri-St. Louis Tritons pummeled Northwest for 15 hits, defeating the Bearcats 8-1 on Sunday in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin, Missouri.
The Tritons (2-1) started the scoring with a single in the second by Brandon Olion and added three more in the fourth. UMSL's lead jumped to 2-0 on a wild pitch before a single and double with two outs.
Northwest (5-5) outfielder Jordan Peck cut into the deficit with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.
UMSL extended the lead with a three-run eighth on a pair of two-out doubles and another run on a throwing error in the ninth.
The Bearcats committed four errors on the day and managed just four hits.
Northwest will face McKendree at 1 p.m. Monday.