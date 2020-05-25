From an era of Northwest Missouri State basketball that saw the dominance pre-existing Ben McCollum’s era is an impressive list of resumes.
McCollum has led the Bearcats to two national titles in three years, the quest for a fourth being denied by COVID-19. Head coach Austin Meyer and assistant coach Addae Houston are leading Northwest’s women’s team, and Andy Peterson runs the department as athletics director of the Bearcats.
Joining the Division II ranks is Jesse Shaw, a regional champion coach at Pratt Community College fresh off a GLVC title as an assistant at Missouri-St. Louis. Shaw was recently named the head coach of the Maryville University men’s basketball team in St. Louis.
“I’m extremely excited,” Shaw said. “The opportunity to run your own program again and not have to move was very attractive, getting back in the head coaching role and taking over a program I think has a lot of promise and a lot of upside. We don’t have much tradition, but I think there’s a lot of opportunities there. That’s exciting to me.”
Shaw played under Steve Tappmeyer, recently hired as his assistant, from 2001-05. He made a last-second 3-pointer in a regional championship to send Northwest to one of two Elite Eights, recalling that he missed every other 3-point attempt during the game.
Shaw left as the second-winningest player in Bearcat history, a mark since broken by Tyler Dougherty and Ryan Welty, two of this year’s seniors.
He later opted to bypass plans of playing overseas and went to Emporia State to become a graduate assistant while Ben McCollum was an assistant coach.
He landed an assistant job at Pratt (Kan.) Community College, where he spent the next eight years. The last five he was the head coach, from 2011-2016.
Shaw guided the Beavers to a regional championship his first year and the NJCAA national title his last season as the head coach. He was the NJCAA Region VI and Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Junior College men’s coach of the year that season.
“Jesse’s had a lot of success at a lot of different places — Emporia, Pratt and now at UMSL,” Peterson said. “I’m looking forward to following him and getting to chit-chat about who’s actually running practice.”
After his stint with Pratt, he joined the UMSL staff under Bob Sundvold, a former assistant of Norm Stewart. In his four years, the Tritons won 72 games and went 27-6 this past season. UMSL won the GLVC regular-season title and made the finals in the GLVC Tournament. It was the most wins in school history and the Tritons won 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. UMSL peaked at No. 13 in the D-II poll this past season.
“It’s really hard to learn as a head coach. You have to be self-motivated, get out there and read books, go to conferences, watch film,” Shaw said. “As an assistant, you’re forced to do it.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he is navigating the tough times and trying to make his mark at the D-II level for the first time.
“It’s really weird. We’re trying to weather it the best way we can with our guys,” Shaw said. “The recruiting aspect of it is really weird because you can’t see them in-person. I was talking to a kid and asking him if he’s really 6-foot-6. On film he looks bigger, but if I get him in is he gonna be 6-4?”
Shaw takes over a program fresh off a 5-22 season, returning seven players but with deep recruiting connections across St. Louis and the midwest.