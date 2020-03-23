Drury senior guard Daejah Bernard, a graduate of Benton, was named an All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Monday, repeating an honor from a season ago.
Bernard earned All-American honors as an honorable mention selection.
Bernard was the GLVC Defensive Player of the Year for the third year in a row and was a second-team All-GLVC selection. The senior from St. Joseph averaged 2.7 steals per game, ranked second in the GLVC in assists with 5.4 per game, and she led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio. She is Drury's all-time assists leader, ranks third all-time in steals, and 12th in career rebounds.
The Lady Panthers finished the season undefeated at 32-0, won the GLVC regular season title going 20-0 in league play, they won their fourth straight GLVC tournament championship, and they finished the year as the No. 1 team in Division II. The Panthers were set to host the Midwest Regional last week before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA's championships.