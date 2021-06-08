Kansas basketball released it's non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday, and the highly anticipated Border War highlights the early-season slate.

The rivalry makes its return to Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in the first meeting between Missouri and Kansas since Feb. 25, 2012. The Jayhawks won the final game 87-86 before Mizzou joined the SEC, and the two haven't played since aside from a charity game for relief following Hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

In 2019, the two schools agreed to play each other starting in 2020, but the deal was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas leads the all-time series 172-96.

Other notable non-conference matchups include Nov. 9 against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in New York, a Dec. 2 game with UTEP in Kansas City and a trip to Colorado on Dec. 21.