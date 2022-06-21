Less than a year after joining the program as an assistant, Missouri Western recent named Jessica Berg the second head coach in the history of women's lacrosse, removing her interim title after one season.
Berg became the interim head coach after the departure of Rachel Benzing in late December. She was tasked with leading an entire program, in its second year of existence, without having a full time assistant coach on her staff.
Despite this, Berg helped guide the Griffons to an 8-9 record, which was an improvement from their previous season, where they won a total of five games.
“The help came from people who didn’t know any lacrosse. I joke around saying that’s probably going to be my hardest season,” Berg said. “I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think one of the biggest struggles was trying to switch it up at practice.”
Missouri Western is currently in the works in hiring an assistant coach for Berg, who’s excited to have some extra help and expand her knowledge and drill book for practice.
The official announcement of the elevation of Berg as permanent head coach of Griffon lacrosse came on May 16.
There was some uncertainty if she’d get her interim tag removed, even though that was her goal. After the hiring of newly appointed director of athletics Andrew Carter, he sat Berg down in a meeting, breaking the news she would become the new face of Griffons lacrosse.
“I feel very blessed that I got this opportunity, even the opportunity to become the interim head coach,” Berg said. “Then to be quite successful last season, in year two of the program in general, then getting the opportunity to then stay and be the head coach.”
Being a newly founded program isn’t always easy, as it’s hard to build a foundation and get young athletes to take a risk on what is being built. However, in the past two seasons as a program, the Griffons have improved their win totals.
“A first year program, that’s tough, because you’re obviously bringing in a ton of people from a ton of different locations. It was a cluster of random people, random personalities, trying to get to know each other. That’s hard to build culture off of,” Berg said. “That chemistry, that culture, is really coming along with the girls now building from the bottom to the top.”
Despite being the new team around campus, Berg felt a ton of support from her co-workers, who were willing to answer questions from an administration side, and the team chemistry aspect.
As for the community, Berg believes the support relates to having a successful team, and will help further down the road as they aim for their first winning season.
“Everyone's been super supportive,” Berg said. “Honestly, it's a great community that we have here.”
Berg, while preparing and recruiting for her team in the offseason, wants to use her power to give back to the community.
“Trying to grow the lacrosse game, or sport, throughout all of St. Joe and Missouri is a really cool opportunity I have here as well,” Berg said. “I’m trying to get into the elementary schools, put some sticks in little girls' hands, and showing them what the sport is in general.”
