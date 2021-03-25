ATCHISON, Kan. — After the Benedictine men’s basketball team fell to Saint Francis in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Tournament earlier this month, seniors Matt Austin and Jaiden Bristol were faced with a choice.
Part of the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic was the NAIA deciding to give players an extra year of eligibility on top of the regular four.
“It’s probably, if we’re lucky, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Benedictine head coach Ryan Moody said. “To get an extra year of eligibility under these type of circumstances probably won’t ever happen again.”
After putting up 20 points with seven rebounds in the Ravens’ losing effort, Bristol made the announcement that the program had been waiting for.
“I was being interviewed after our last game in the National Tournament,” Bristol said, “and that’s when I told people who were interviewing me that I was going to come back.”
The decision locked Bristol in for another year in Atchison with the Ravens. In addition, it would be another year with Austin, his high school teammate at Central, and redshirt junior Saxton Thuston, a graduate of Benton, keeping the St. Joe trio together for one final year.
Austin and fellow senior Chris Jackson were first to decide they were coming back.
“It was a lot of stuff moving at once, and then Coach Moody kind of presented the opportunity to us,” Austin said. “The more I thought about it, just with academics and basketball and all this stuff, it just sounded better as the time went on.”
After Austin and Jackson made their decision, Bristol said he thought about the possibility of coming back for a fifth year.
“It’s just kind of an opportunity that a lot of people just never really had,” Bristol said. “I think that there’s a lot of things that I still want to do in college, so being given this extra year was kind of a blessing.”
Moody said he sat down with the three seniors midway through the season and let them make the decision whether or not they would come back.
“Chris and Matt were pretty much, ‘I’m in, let’s do this,’” Moody said. “At the time, JB was a little beat up… About a week later I got a text (from Bristol), ‘I’m coming back,’ so it’s great. They’re great guys.”
Bristol said Austin and Jackson talked with him to help sway him to their side and return to Benedictine. Austin said it was a decision they made together.
“We all kind of had the mindset that if one of us comes back, we’re all going to come back,” Austin said. “Once that happened, it was a domino effect, and we all just wanted to stay and keep what we have going.”
With Austin and Bristol returning, the three St. Joe natives will continue their stay in Atchison for one last season. Moody said he’s excited to keep the three of them together.
“They’re humble, they’re great people, they’re high character,” Moody said. “They’re everything that we’re looking for at Benedictine College in, not just a student, but a student-athlete, so for us to get an extra year, and for them to have the opportunity to take it, is pretty cool.”
Going from being teammates as kids to competitors in high school and reuniting once again at Benedictine, Austin said he’s thankful for the opportunity to keep it going.
“All this stuff we’ve been getting with news coverage and everything,” Austin said, “it just makes us really think back to how fortunate we are to be able to stick together and play with each other for so long.”
And Bristol said he wants to make the most of their last season together.
“This is the time before we start heading out all our separate ways for the real world after college,” Bristol said, “so knowing this is our last year, it’s something that we’ll cherish for sure.”
