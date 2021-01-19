Long-time Benedictine College head football coach Larry Wilcox said he always saw legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne as his coaching idol. With Wilcox planning to retire before next season, Benedictine has pegged a coach similar in name to carry the torch of the Ravens football program, Joel Osborn.
When asked if he felt like Frank Solich, Osborne’s replacement at Nebraska, as he takes over for the legendary Wilcox, Osborn said he wants to blaze his own trail.
“I feel like Joel Osborn,” he said.
The former Northwest Missouri State assistant took over as the fifth head coach of the Ravens’ modern era Monday, before being introduced Tuesday.
Osborn said he’s hoping to build up from what coach Wilcox has built over his more than 40 years on the job.
“The foundation he has laid here is just incredible,” Osborn said. “It’s something that I’m going to embrace and look to build off of.”
A former quarterback at Northwest, Osborn served in many roles at his alma mater. He most recently served as co-offensive coordinator of the Bearcats. He says he’ll take a lot of what he learned in his time with the Bearcats with him to Atchison.
“The biggest thing that we did at Northwest is that we continued to look at ways to make ourselves better,” Osborn said. “Yes, it is great to win all those championships, but it’s not necessarily about getting the ring, it’s about what happens on the way.”
Osborn said the main reason Benedictine was able to pull him away from his alma mater was the school’s leadership and administration, namely president Stephen Minnis.
“His vision for where Benedictine College is going and his support of athletics is top notch,” Osborn said.
Another factor was his relationship with Benedictine athletic director, Charles Gartenmayer, which dates back to Osborn’s day’s as a graduate assistant at Northwest.
“When he reached out to me and said that they had an opening here and wanted to know if I had interest, I said, ‘Absolutely, I do,’” Osborn said.
Osborn said he knew from the time he visited Benedictine that he could use the campus and the city of Atchison to bring in recruits.
“It just really impressed me how well kept everything was and how nice and new the buildings were,” Osborn said. “Right away, when I stepped in to town and on campus, I turned to my wife and my dad and said, ‘I can sell this to recruits and families.’”
Osborn said he hopes coming to Benedictine gives him a chance to win football games and build relationships to help develop better men on and off the field.
“I’m just really looking forward to getting going,” he said.
Osborn said he hopes to be on the sidelines if the Ravens qualify for the NAIA Football Championships, which were postponed to this spring due to COVID-19.