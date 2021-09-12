The No. 17 Benedictine Ravens mustered up just 74 yards rushing and were held under 300 yards of offense, dropping a second-straight game in a 45-21 loss at Peru State on Saturday.
The Bobcats (2-1) tallied 25 first downs to Benedictine's 11, controlling possession for more than 40 minutes. Benedictine (1-2) was also plagued by two interceptions, a lost fumble and four sacks.
Peru State got on the board on its opening drive on a touchdown pass, though Tre Adger tied the game with a 91-yard kickoff return.
A 7-7 tied turned into a 28-7 advantage by halftime with three Bobcat scores in the second quarter. Two drives of more than 5:30 resulted in a 13-yard passing touchdown off an intercepted pass and another 13-yard rushing score.
A second interception of the first half led to a 1-yard rushing score by Quinton Hawkins with 16 seconds left in the first half.
Benedictine made a dent in the deficit wth a 13-yard pass from Garrett Kettle to Tre Adger, though Peru needed just three plays to answer the score on a 24-yard passing touchdown.
Kettle's 21-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gathright pulled Benedictine within 35-21 to start the fourth.
But Peru State closed the door with a 13-play, 54-yard drive that took 9:28 and ended with a field goal.
The Ravens drove into the red zone but were hurt by Kettle's fumble that was returned for a touchdown for the 45-21 scoreline.
Kettle finished 13-for-24 for 201 yards and two scores with the three turnovers. Rayshon Mills was limited to 39 yards on 10 carries, Peru State QB Joey Dominguez finished 20-for-27 for 220 yards with three scores and an interception.
The Ravens return to Larry Wilcox Stadium to face Clarke at 1 p.m. Saturday.
