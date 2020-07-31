The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents announced Friday that it will postpone the national football championship until spring 2021.
This decision came after NAIA officials voted earlier in the week to postpone all fall sports championships until spring 2021.
“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, NAIA COP Chair, in a statement. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”
The NAIA will still allow conferences, such as Benedictine College's home in the Heart of American Conference, to compete in the fall and winter if they choose. A Benedictine official told News-Press NOW the conference expects to release information regarding this fall next week.
On July 19, Heart commissioner Lori Thomas stated that the plan was for the conference to move forward with fall sports as scheduled.
"We have chosen to stay the course for the upcoming season," Thomas said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and officials continues to remain at the forefront of our planning for the fall.
"The Heart desires to be a leader in the NAIA and for us to do anything less than absolutely everything we can to get back on the playing field would cause an adverse effect to those we serve on our campuses," shared Thomas.
The NAIA noted that the decision will make the football championship more inclusive for all member institutions.
“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”
With local and state mandates for allowed competitions this fall, many conferences at all levels are taking drastic measures to try and best hold a season.
The NAIA is the second level to make the decision with the NHCAA doing so earlier in July.
The NCAA met last week but didn't make any decisions regarding the status of fall seasons and championships. At the Division I level, every Power 5 school outside of the Big 12 has announced delayed starts and a mostly conference-only schedule. The SEC moved to a 10-game conference-only schedule Thursday, and the Big 12 is meeting Monday to formulate a season plan.
In Division II, six of the 16 football conferences have announced plans to play in the spring with the MIAA pushing the start back to the last week of September.