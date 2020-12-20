Missouri football is going bowling.
The Tigers have accepted a bid to the Music City Bowl and will play Iowa on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be Missouri's 34th program appearance in a bowl game and its first in the Music City Bowl.
The news was first reported by PowerMizzou. Mizzou later made an official announcement.
The last time the Tigers played in a bowl game was on New Year's Eve 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee, in the Liberty Bowl in a 38-33 to Oklahoma Missouri was bowl-eligible in 2019 but did not participate in a bowl game because of sanctions handed down by the NCAA.
This marks the second time the Tigers will play Iowa in a bowl game. They last saw the Hawkeyes in the 2010 Insight Bowl, where Iowa won 27-24. This year, Iowa is 6-2 with wins against Wisconsin, Penn State and Minnesota.
Missouri is 15-18 all time in its bowl appearances, with its last win in a bowl game dating back to a 33-17 victory over Minnesota in the 2015 Citrus Bowl.
Teams normally must qualify for a bowl game with at least six wins, but the NCAA dropped all postseason requirements for bowl games this season, including a six-win minimum, due to the pandemic shortening season.
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the Tigers would be accepting a bid and playing in a bowl game this season.
"It's an awesome opportunity for our team to get a chance to continue this journey together and play another game," Drinkwitz said. "It's an awesome opportunity for Mizzou. We didn't get to go to a bowl game last year, and so for us to have that presence on national television. We're going to be in a great game because of the type of season we had. It's a reward."
On Saturday, Drinkwitz's inaugural regular season at Missouri wrapped up with a 51-32 road loss to a two-win Mississippi State team.
Drinkwitz's first year in Columbia began with back-to-back losses, to No. 1 Alabama and a then-ranked Tennessee team. However, Missouri picked up its first win in Week 3 with an upset of defending national champion LSU.
The Tigers (5-5) proceeded to win four of their next five games, including a win against Kentucky for the first time in six seasons and walk-off win against rival Arkansas. Missouri closed out the season with a loss to No. 9 Georgia and, of course, Mississippi State.
Iowa went 6-2 in its conference-only schedule. The Hawkeyes lost their first two games, but they won six in a row to close out the season.
The Tigers haven't won a bowl game since the Citrus Bowl in 2014.
Running back Larry Rountree said he will play in the Tigers bowl game.