ATCHISON, Kan. - St. Joseph natives Matt Austin, Jaiden Bristol and Saxton Thuston have been teammates on the Benedictine College men’s basketball team for the past couple years.
But their friendship goes back much further.
“It started way before high school,” Austin said. “We’ve been together since elementary school, so we have a lot of memories.”
Going from teammates growing up to rivals in high school, the trio is now playing what is likely their final season together for the Ravens.
The three played on the same traveling team when they were younger, but split ways in high school. Austin and Bristol went to Central, while Thuston went to Benton.
They say it was always a fierce rivalry any time they saw each other on the court.
“The only time I ever got to play against Saxton was in jamborees, except my senior year when we played them,” Bristol said. “We were talking a bunch of crap the summer before, and we came out and won, so that was just fun.”
Central beat Benton, 62-56, in the lone regular season matchup of their high school careers.
“Growing up, because we played together, we always had a pretty good friendship,” Thuston said, “but when it came to basketball, we want the best person to win, so it’s just straight competition.”
Following that season, Bristol and Thuston joined the Benedictine basketball team in the fall of 2017.
While Bristol and Thuston were off to Atchison, Austin headed to Kansas City to play at Metropolitan Community College for two years. But his former teammates said they hoped they could all reunite once again.
“Saxton and I were trying to convince Matt to come to BC all the time he was at JUCO,” Bristol said. “When he finally told us he was going to come, it was cool. It’s pretty cool that we all got to meet up again at the next level.”
When the three were back together at Benedictine, Austin said they didn’t miss a beat.
“I feel like it picked right back up from where we left it,” he said. “We didn’t leave any chemistry, we just kind of started, and we’ve been going strong, and it continues to get better.”
The trio enjoyed moderate success in their first season back on the court together. The Ravens finished 17-14 before COVID-19 shortened the season.
Bristol starred for the Ravens, being named an NAIA DI All-American Honorable Mention and first-team All-Heart. Austin was named second-team All-Heart.
“With Matt coming in last year, I think it just made it a little bit better having that third guy from St. Joe,” Thuston said. “It’s just nice to have that bond.”
Off the court, the three said they have grown closer together, too. They’ve been roommates for the last two years.
“I think we’ve gotten closer because we’re with each other every day, most of the day,” Thuston said. “Me and Matt have the same major, so we have all our classes together, so I think we’re pretty close.”
The Ravens have had a successful start to their 2020-21 season, sitting at 8-2 on the season ahead of a matchup with Evangel University on Dec. 5.
“With all the crazy stuff happening in the world, honestly, I’m just grateful I’m having a senior season,” Bristol said. “I know some people had that taken away from them last year, so all-in-all, I’m just very grateful for what’s happening right now.”
As their time together at Benedictine begins to wind down, the trio said their best memories may not even come on the court.
“Just living with those guys and being around them every day, stuff happens every day, so we’ve just been having fun,” Austin said. “That’s what we’re good at doing, just making the best out of any situation.”
After playing together as kids, competing against each other as teens and growing together as young adults, Bristol said he’ll always have fond memories of the journey they’ve taken together.
“It’s just kind of crazy going from when we were so young to seeing us now,” he said. “I love those guys, those guys are some of my best friends.”