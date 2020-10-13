ATCHISON, Kansas - Already a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and Raven Hall of Fame, Benedictine College head football coach Larry Wilcox has reached a new milestone.
In the Ravens’ 31-27 win over Peru State College Saturday, Wilcox earned his 300th career victory.
“Glad that monkey’s off my back because it was a little bit heavy the last couple of weeks,” Wilcox said after the game. “So we can put that behind us now and move forward with the games we have remaining this season and we’ve really got some great challenges ahead of us so our complete focus needs to be on that.”
Wilcox’s achievement is one for the record books, as he became the 14th coach ever to join the 300 win club at a four-year institution.
In his over four decades at the helm of Benedictine football since taking over in 1979, Wilcox is also the seventh coach to earn all 300 victories at the same university.
And only one thing has changed for Benedictine’s winningest coach.
“That’s one thing that changes, I don’t celebrate the way I used to after wins. I’m lucky if I can get home and get in the shower and have a good meal with my wife and a couple family members and put my feet up for a couple hours,” Wilcox said.
A former Raven football player himself, Wilcox said “a lot” of his friends showed up to watch him achieve the feat.
“I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty good group of guys follow this football program, especially the class of 1972, which are guys that I went to school with and they make it back here one or two or three games a year and follow us all over the country,” Wilcox said. “(It’s a) good group of guys that have such fantastic feelings about this school and Raven football and fortunately I can call them my friends.”
Wilcox has been named the Heart Coach of the Year five times, all while leading the Ravens to 14 NAIA Football Championship postseason tournaments.
With a storied career that’s still in the making, Wilcox cherishes those who have been with him through it all.
“People say that those in their lives are the most important thing and it’s definitely been the case for me starting with my wife who puts up with the things that I’ve done for these 40 years and then all the coaches that I’ve had that have been with me for such a long period of time,” Wilcox said.
“The thousands of players that we’ve had in the football program during that time, how important they’ve been not only to Raven football but to Benedictine College, and then I think what’s most rewarding for me is to sit back and see the success that those guys have had in their professional lives moving forward.”
Wilcox will look to add to his win column next when the Ravens host Evangel University Saturday at 1 p.m. at O'Malley Field for Homecoming.