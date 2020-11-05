Benedictine's game vs. Baker postponed
Baker University has announced that their next two games – Nov. 7 at Benedictine and Nov. 14 at Evangel University – have been postponed. The decision for the postponement was made at the request of Baker.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," Heart of America commissioner Lori Thomas said in a release. "The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise."
Delaying the game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.
Discussions are still on-going between Baker and Benedictine regarding the make-up date for their meeting. The date is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28. As it stands now, the Ravens return to O'Malley Field on Nov. 14 when they host a 1 p.m. game with Missouri Valley College to celebrate Senior Day.
This is Benedictine's second game affected by COVID-19.
Brandon Zenner
