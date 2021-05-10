After wrapping up his second year playing basketball at Benedictine College, St. Joseph native Matt Austin returned to his hometown, looking to find a place to keep his game fresh over the summer.
Austin said he and his friends had tossed around the idea of starting a league in town for a few years.
“One day, I just kind of thought, ‘Why not me?’” Austin said. “I just kind of sat down and drew it all up and got some friends to help me, and it just worked from there.”
What emerged was the “Battle for the Joe,” a pro-am league in St. Joseph being put on by Austin.
The league will play every Sunday in June. It will consist of eight teams competing for four playoff spots, with the four-team playoff to be played on the final Sunday of the month, June 27.
Austin said he’s gotten interest in playing from a wide age range, from older adults to college and high school kids.
“Pretty much, it’s going to be a collection of the best talent St. Joe can have,” Austin said. “We’re just going to have fun playing basketball for a good cause.”
Austin said proceeds for the league will be donated to a local charity. Though he hasn’t yet decided on which one, he said he’s narrowed it down to a handful of choices.
A 2017 graduate of Central High School, Austin is one of three St. Joseph natives, along with Jaiden Bristol and Saxton Thuston, currently playing for the Benedictine Ravens basketball team.
Austin was named a First Team All-Heart Conference honoree this past season, his second with the Ravens after transferring from Metropolitan Community College.
Due to COVID-19, college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, which Austin will be taking advantage of to play his third and final season with the Ravens next season.
After everything the community has done to support him and all the opportunities he’s been given through the game of basketball, Austin said putting this tournament together was a huge honor for him.
“Being able to tie those things hand-in-hand and putting money to an amazing cause, while also giving people an opportunity to play basketball, I don’t know if there’s a better thing to do,” Austin said. “Especially for me in my position. Being able to give back in that way, it just means the world to me.”
The Battle for the Joe will begin play at Brookdale Church on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.