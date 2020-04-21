The Benedictine women’s lacrosse team was ranked No. 4 in the NAIA before its season came to an abrupt end.
The Ravens were set to make their home debut when they received the news their season has been postponed. The team’s hope of returning to the field this season was lost when the NAIA announced all spring competition would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Normally we have lifts at 7 a.m. and it's so nice to see all of them right in the morning so I'm definitely missing that and obviously practice time and all that quality time we normally have together,” Benedictine head coach Amanda Magee said.
Magee became the first head coach for women's lacrosse in school history in 2015. The program was in its fifth year of existence as a varsity sport and held a record of 4-2 before the 2020 season ended.
The team will say goodbye to its five seniors who all have plans in the fields of study after graduation.
“None of us plan on coming back unfortunately just because of circumstances that were already set up somewhere else come this fall,” senior Molly McEnerney said. “I feel our class had something really special with the team and it feels like unfinished business...so yeah, we were pretty surprised and heartbroken it had to end this way.”
Instead of dwelling on what could’ve been, the Ravens are focused on what has been given to them.
For McEnerney, she is thankful for her four years with the Ravens, including the one college season she got to share with her younger sister and teammate, sophomore Aidan McEnerney.
“Me and Aidan just connect on the field and we kind of know where each other’s headspace is at and we’ve made some really cool things happen. So, it’s been really special,” Molly McEnerney said.
Though the seniors will be gone next year, Aidan McEnerney believes the impact they have made on the program won’t go anywhere.
“The team that they set up has heart and there’s an underlying love there that everybody knows and it connects all of us. You are learning to be a better person, it’s not just about the sport and I think they brought that. They were amazing leaders,” Aidan McEnerney said.
Magee still considers the seniors to be on the team and wants to cherish the remaining time they have together. Therefore, the five will be included in virtual team meetings until they have graduated.
Her final season with the seniors was taken away, but what Magee gets to keep are the memories.
“I’m so thankful for the time that we did get to spend together. We have so many incredible memories and so many things that I will carry with myself for the rest of my life and I hope they will be able to look back on their time at Benedictine and their time of being leaders on this team and think about all the fun we had,” Magee said.