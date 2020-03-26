Benedictine junior and Central alum Jaiden Bristol was named an NAIA Division I All-American on thursday.
Bristol was named to the honorable mention list.
"I am happy for Jaiden receiving this honor," head coach Ryan Moody said in a release. "I think the biggest and most important attribute he has is his unselfishness. He is great at making others better. He has worked hard in his career and has earned this recognition. I know he will use it as motivation for next season."
In 30 games, Bristol tallied 135 assists and led the team in rebounds with 182 at 6.1 per game. He was the team's third-leading scorer with an average of 11.8 while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 70.3 at the charity stripe.
"It's very exciting to get that honor," Bristol said. "I'm nothing without the guys around me so I am just humbled by it and hopefully it's another step towards something bigger."
Bristol becomes the ninth Raven to earn All-American honors under Moody and he becomes the program's 13th player to earn a total of 19 NAIA All-American honors.
The Ravens finished tied for third place in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and qualified for the Heart Postseason Tournament for the ninth straight year with an overall record of 17-14.