ATCHISON, Kan. - The Benedictine College football team’s season has been surrounded by uncertainty. After a myriad of schedule changes and cancellations, players said there wasn’t much hope of getting a run at the national title.
But the Ravens have gotten a beacon of hope late in the season.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to get to play another down of football,” Benedictine senior linebacker Brett Shepardson said.” “I hung up the pads, and Coach Osborn came in.”
A new era has begun for the Benedictine football program before last season has even come to an end. Joel Osborn took over as head coach in January, and the Ravens have retaken the field, with their eyes set on a spot in the NAIA Football Championship later this month.
“I think the most exciting part is that we’re still able to be competing late in April with a chance for the playoffs,” Benedictine junior quarterback Garrett Kettle said. “I think we’re all just excited to be out here and practicing together again.”
The NAIA voted in July to postpone the national tournament to Spring 2021. The tournament now begins April 17th.
The Ravens have one final tune up before the brackets are announced, as they face Hastings this Saturday - the first game with Osborn at the helm.
“The kids have been great, the coaches have been awesome,” Osborn said. “The community, the campus, has just embraced me and my family and everything that we’ve been trying to accomplish as a program, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Osborn takes over for Hall of Fame head coach Larry Wilcox, who retired at the end of the calendar year after serving in his position for the last 42 seasons. As Osborn transitions into the role, he said Wilcox has played a big part in helping him get acclimated to the school and the city around the football program.
“The first thing he did was he told me he was kind of going to step out of the way and let me run my program,” Osborn said. “He is a first class person who’s always done things the right way, and that’s how we’re going to continue to do things here at Benedictine College.”
After taking over, Osborn said the Ravens hit the ground running in late February, basically having another fall camp in the spring. The players said they are feeling the new atmosphere around the program.
“A lot more excitement, a lot more energy at practice. A big culture shift coming in,” Shepardson said. “I love showing up to practice, having a good time every single day, and just the energy around, the atmosphere, is amazing, so keep that going.”
With a spot in the NAIA Football Championship up for grabs, the players said they’re focused on taking it one game at a time.
“We’re not really thinking ahead past this week,” Kettle said. “We’re just focused on Hastings right now, and whatever happens after that is out of our control, so we’re just focused on Saturday.”
Osborn said no matter what happens this weekend, he’s been impressed by the effort that the players have put in to get back on the field this spring.
“College football is a grind, and these kids have embraced it. They’ve done a great job,” Osborn said. “Just focusing on getting better every day. That’s what we’ve done, and our kids have really embraced it and handled it well.”
Benedictine hosts Hastings at Larry Wilcox Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. The NAIA Football Championship brackets are revealed Sunday night.
