The Benedictine men fell into a 16-0 hole and never led in Tuesday’s Heart Tournament Championship, falling 92-76 at William Penn.
William Penn (24-1) has won back-to-back tournament titles and has won 13-straight games.
Karmari Newman finished the night with a team-high 28 points for the Statesmen, finishing 10-of-19 from the field and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Kevion Blaylock added another 20 points while Eddie Daley and Nathan Gehring each added 10. Daley grabbed 11 off the boards for a double-double.
The William Penn lead was 15 just four minutes into the contest, though the Ravens got the deficit to single digits just five minutes later.
The Ravens tied the game with 3:59 left in the half, though William Penn regained the lead 20 seconds later and never gave it up.
William Penn led by as much as 21 in the second half. Benedictine narrowly lost 83-81 in November.
Matt Austin led the Ravens with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding four assists.
Jayden Temme scored 16 points while Eric Krus added 15.
Jaiden Bristol added 10 points and three assists. Tyson Cathy also had 10 points.
The NAIA selection show is at 7 p.m. Thursday, when the Ravens will learn their next opponent.