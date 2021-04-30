ATCHISON, Kan. — During the course of the school year, Benedictine College women’s lacrosse watched a clip of Patrick Mahomes motivating Mecole Hardman on the bench in the AFC Championship game.
The rest was history.
“Something that one of their players said, ’Be us.' We've kind of adopted that saying,” Benedictine head coach Amanda Magee said.
The team even made t-shirts with the two words after coining the phrase for its team motto this season.
“We like to say, ‘Be us.’ I think that's really the identity of this team. Just continue to walk our walk, and be us throughout,” Benedictine junior Natalie Wechter said. “Just constantly being reminded to play as us and be us is when we actually play our best and really elevate each other.”
That mentality has helped push the Ravens to another national stage appearance. But this time, it means even more.
Women's lacrosse is in its first year as a championship sport in the NAIA, meaning all qualifying teams will record their first national championship appearance this year.
“It's really been fantastic to see the NAIA grow in the past five, six years,” Magee said. “It definitely brings a little bit more excitement that it's for a national championship, not just a national invitational. So it’s like we're officially on that big stage this year, and I know everybody feels that a little bit more.”
Since starting the program in 2015, the Ravens have won every regular-season KCAC Championship.
Benedictine won their fifth overall title game last Saturday with a 23-3 win over Missouri Baptist University at Legacy Field.
The Ravens are no strangers to success in their short time on the field. Competing in the national invitational three times, Benedictine played for a national invitational championship in 2019, finishing as national finalists.
Bound for nationals yet again, the Ravens are excited to see their hard work paid off in an even bigger way.
“I think this is something that we've definitely earned. We've worked so hard in the offseason, and practice and everything, things that I didn't even know that I was capable of doing,” Benedictine junior Aidan McEnerney said. “We were pushed to that level and it's unreal to be here with my teammates and to look at them, as they've been doing the same amount of work and know that everything is paid off, and now we're going to where it's really going to count. So it's really exciting.”
The Ravens earned the KCAC's automatic berth in the 2021 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Championship Tournament in Savannah, Georgia as the fourth seed.
That’s where they hope to make history as eight women's teams from around the country will compete for lacrosse supremacy.
“Growing up, you always see people who are national champions, or you watch the national tournaments on TV, and you can't believe how amazing they are and now it feels so surreal to be in that position,” Benedictine senior Megan Ostrander said. “I think being called a national champion would just validate all the work that we've gotten to do this year and last year because COVID cut us short. So I think that calling us a national champion and the national championship program team, and coaching staff, and players would just really make up for lost time."
The Ravens face Lawrence Technological University in the quarterfinals on May 5th in Savannah, Georgia.
The semifinals take place Friday, and the national champion will be crowned on Saturday.
“We always visualize ourselves on that field. When we win that game, and we all come together and we're crying. I'm just visualizing that moment and I'm so ready for it,” McEnerney said. “I can't wait and I think that our team this year is so incredibly strong, and we've worked so hard, so I can't wait to see what comes of it.”
The opportunity to simply compete this far in the season, let alone for a national title, is just as rewarding as Benedictine's return to the turf.
“Every day really felt like a gift that we were able to be on the field together. That's something we talk about a lot and having the opportunity to compete to be all together. We didn't get that last year,” Magee said. “The energy just around the national tournament and that week leading up to it is just so exciting, and I know they feel it too. It comes with a lot of stress, a little bit of anxiety, but I know once we get on that plane Monday morning and we're heading to Savannah, it'll all be worth it.”
The Ravens go up against Lawrence Technological University in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.
