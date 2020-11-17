After 42 years at the helm of the Benedictine College football program, head coach Larry Wilcox told his staff and players on Tuesday that this season will be his last.
According to Benedictine, Wilcox will retire at the end of June 2021.
Graduating from Benedictine in 1972, Wilcox took over as head coach of the Ravens seven years later in 1979.
His legacy includes guiding the Ravens to eight Heart Championships and 14 NAIA Football Championship berths, reaching the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001 and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018.
In addition to his tenure as head football coach, Wilcox also served as Benedictine's athletic director for 24 years, head baseball coach for six years, softball coach for two years, and golf coach for four years.
Heading into the Ravens' final game of the regular season, Wilcox has an overall record of 304-153. He is just the 13th head college football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories.
Wilcox is the second-winningest active head football coach in the NAIA, as well as the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history.
He received the Kansas Monk Award in 2007, and was inducted into both the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Guiding the Ravens to a 7-1 overall record so far this season and a 4-0 start in the Heart South, Wilcox's final regular season game lands on Thanksgiving Day.
Benedictine plays its regular season finale at noon on Thursday, Nov. 26 on O’Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
With a win over Baker, the Ravens would lock up an automatic bid into the 65th annual NAIA Football Championship Series which is scheduled to open on April 17 with games played on campus sites.
That series is set to conclude with the National Championship Game on May 10 inside Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on the campus of Grambling University in Grambling, La.