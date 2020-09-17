From undergoing team-wide COVID-19 testing to daily temperature checks, tackling the ins and outs of this challenging offseason hasn’t been an easy feat for Benedictine College football.
“We’ve had so many interruptions as we’ve reported to camp and began practice and as we tested players and guys had to go out for quarantine and those types of things during the weeks,” head coach Larry Wilcox said.
After starting official practices about a month ago, the Ravens faced the inevitable amid the pandemic: juggling the coronavirus as their season opener was looming.
“We didn’t play our first game, Peru State, which is a game we definitely would’ve liked to have played,” Wilcox said. “This week as we came back to practice, we’re mainly trying to get ourselves back in sync and operating as a unit offensively and defensively.”
Now in Benedictine’s triumphant return to the practice field after a week off, the Ravens feel eager to compete on the gridiron despite their delayed Week 1.
“Everyone’s just ready to go. We’ve had all this built up adrenaline and everything from even spring ball. We didn’t even get to do our spring game so it’s nice to finally be able to get out there and play a game,” senior Tre Adger said.
The squad kicks off its rescheduled season opener game against Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
“We’ve just come out one day at a time, practicing like it could be a one game season,” senior Eli Lilly said. “There’s a lot of unknowns. We come out ready to work though everyday and we’re all still having fun, business as usual. So, we’re just working as hard as we can everyday to make the best of what we have left.”
The Ravens then play their home opener in Week 2 versus Culver-Stockton College on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
In Benedictine’s new limited fan attendance policy for home games, student-athletes’ parents have priority followed by students, faculty and staff, and season ticket holders.
Plus, wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced.
“I hope the home opener is like how it usually is, an exciting environment. I hope a lot of fans show up to cheer us on. I hope it’s exciting and fun. It’ll make the game day experience a lot better for us,” Lilly said.
As adjustments to game plans and schedules pile up week by week, Wilcox noted his team’s resiliency during these trying times
“They managed and handled some disappointing times and not being able to do what they like to do and the way that they like to do it,” Wilcox said. “I think they’ve been very mature about it as a group and that we’ve had good leadership.”
And now more than ever, Benedictine’s message of handling adversity remains the same.
“Our coach keeps saying, ‘Take it one week at a time.’ We never know what’s going to happen,” Adger said. “Take advantage of the opportunity that we do get this weekend because we don’t know if we’ll end up playing next week or not.”
