ATCHISON, Kan. - It was anything but a normal lead up to the season for the Benedictine football team, but there’s a sense of relief as the Ravens got back on the field Saturday afternoon.
“With all the anticipation of Corona and being quarantined for however many weeks we were out there, just getting out there with the team felt great,” senior Tyler Tierney said.
"I was really proud of our players and how they handled all the changes in schedules and the COVID thing,” head coach Larry Wilcox said. “Finally being able to get the game in, they were really excited about it."
The Ravens took advantage of their first game back, beating the Clarke Pride on the road, 38-0.
“I think our execution was pretty good for our first game,” Wilcox said. “We made some mistakes, obviously, and things we want to improve on, but on the other hand, we did a lot of things well.”
“We’re a pretty physical team,” Tierney said. “We were really focused on that and just getting our jobs done and playing our assignments.”
Wilcox noted a pair of his receivers, seniors Tre Adger and Alex Blake, as standouts in the win.
Adger had three catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns, as Blake hauled in four passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Wilcox also praised the play of his two quarterbacks, juniors Garrett Kettle and Luke Laskowski, each of whom had touchdown passes on the day.
“We utilized a lot of players,” Wilcox said. “That will help us to develop some depth as we move forward."
"Our defense played their heart out, and our offense, our run game, was impeccable,” senior Kenneth Hart said. “On top of that, we had some great passes. Tre is a great athlete, (sophomore Reed Levi) is a great athlete, Alex is a great athlete.”
Wilcox also praised the play of the defense, as well, shutting out the offense of the Pride.
“Anytime you get a shutout that’s huge,” Wilcox said. “We’re really proud of the defensive unit.”
With the first win under their belt, senior Kenneth Hart said the Ravens are starting to get some confidence heading into the rest of the season.
“I think we're actually merging as a team and finally getting that charisma among us, so it's a good feeling,” Hart said. “I think we'll be remarkable. I think we'll be really good."
The Ravens will get back at it Saturday, as they host Culver-Stockton at 1:00.