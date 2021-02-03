Benedictine College football head coach Joel Osborn has announced a signing class made up of 49 student-athletes from 15 states.
"I would like to thank our coaching staff for all their hard work during the recruiting process," Osborn said. "They did a great job identifying first place people that are good football players, high achieving students and have great character. We feel that this class will fit well into our culture at Benedictine College and will help elevate our football program.
The breakdown for the initial signings by state is as follows – California (19), Kansas (7), Missouri (6), Texas (4), Georgia (3), Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire and New Mexico. The class includes 40 incoming freshmen and 9 transfers.