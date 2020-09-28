Benedictine defensive back Keon Boulware became the second Raven to earn Heart of America Conference Player of the Week honors in as many weeks.
Boulware was named the Heart Defensive Player of the Week after a 33-9 win against Culver-Stockton on Saturday.
Boulware recorded an interception, one of three by the Ravens, and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, a new school record. He also recorded three tackles.
Boulware also had an interception in Week 1, when kicker Matt Heinrich earned conference honors. Benedictine will try for 3-0 this week at Grand View.
Men's Soccer goalie Isaac Jenkins was named the Heart Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after a 2-0 win over Baker, finishing the match with four saves over 90 minutes in a shutout.
Benedictine hosts Grand View and Evangel this week.