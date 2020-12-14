The 2020 All-Heart South Football team was released on Monday, and Brett Shepardson headlined a list of 19 all-conference selections for the Benedictine Ravens.
Shepardson was named the Heart South Defensive Player of the Year and was also the Co-Player of the Year. Additionally, defensive coordinator Charlie Gartenmayer was named the Heart South Assistant Coach of the Year.
Benedictine earned 12 first-team selections, four second-team selections, and three honorable mention selections.
Through the fall schedule, Shepardson ranked first in the NAIA in total sacks (13.5), sacks per game (1.5), and total tackles for a loss (16.5). He finished the fall with 47 tackles with his tackles for a loss accounting for a total of 87.2 yards.
Shepardson was joined on the first-team defense by defensive linemen Eli Lily and James Mullen, linebacker Jalen James, and defensive back Keon Boulware.
Running back Rayshon Mills, receivers Alex Blake and Ethan Bechard along with offensive linemen Brian Castro and Jon Capron were named to the first team.
Matt Heinrich was named the first-team punter while Austin Buteaux and Bechard were named as first-team specialists.
Second-team selections for the Ravens included offensive linemen Pika Leota and Brayden Arnold along with linebacker Konner Walker and defensive back Daveon Drayton.
Honorable mention selections for the Ravens included defensive back Tyler Tierney, tight end DeOntae Woodson and defensive back Joshua Morris.
The Ravens finished their fall at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Heart South.