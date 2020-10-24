Benedictine allowed 12 yards rushing and sacked Central Methodist nine times en route to a 16-0 win Saturday in Fayette, Missouri.

The Ravens (5-1, 2-0 Heart North) got on the board in the first quarter thanks to a 10-yard touchdown run for Rayshon Mills. He finished with 33 carries for 04 yards to lead the Ravens offense.

The Ravens extended the lead to 14-0 when Luke Laskowski threw to Austin Buteaux from 8 yards out. The Ravens had just 186 yards of offense on the day, including 26 yards through the air.

Benedictine added a safety late in the fourth quarter for the 16-0 final.

Keon Boulware recorded two interceptions on the afternoon while four Ravens finished with sacks. Brett Shepardson led the way with four on the afternoon, while James Mullen (2), Dante Edwards (2) and Tyler Tierney (1) chipped in.

The Ravens are back in action Saturday at MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas.