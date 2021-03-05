The Benedictine men will stay close to home to open their NAIA Tournament bid.
Both Ravens teams qualified for the NAIA Basketball Championship fields unveiled Thursday night, and the men will stay in Kansas and compete in Wichita Bracket A.
Benedictine, the No. 2 seed and Heart runner-up, will face No. 3 Central Baptist from Conway, Arkansas, at 11 a.m. Friday for the chance to face No. 1 St. Francis at 11 a.m. Saturday. Both games will take place in Wichita, Kansas.
“To have it culminate in a national tournament bid, we’re excited to get down there and play,” Benedictine coach Ryan Moody said. “We’ll take advantage of it.”
The winner of the bracket will earn a place in the national field of 16, which will be played at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, starting March 18.
“It’s a great feeling. We put a lot of work into this season,” senior Matt Austin said. “We didn’t know how it was gonna go, but it’s worked out for us so far.”
The Ravens were in the top 25 and advanced to the Heart championship before losing to William Penn.
The Raven women are in the 48-team field for the 11th time and for the first time since 2018.
The Ravens will be the No. 2 seed in the Lakeland, Florida, Bracket A. They will compete against Xavier University from Louisiana. XULA (12-6) is the No. 3 seed, and both teams will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.
The winner of the two teams will face the number one seed in the bracket, Southeastern. The No. 10-ranked team in the country won the Sun Conference Tournament by defeating St. Thomas University 93-54.
The championship of the Lakeland Bracket A will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
The winner of the championship will earn a place in the national 16-team bracket, which will be played at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, starting March 18.