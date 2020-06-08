Benedictine College has announced plans for the expansion of the John Casey Center located at Legacy Field, the home of Raven soccer and lacrosse.
Construction will begin over the summer and will include locker room space and head coach offices for both men's and women's lacrosse programs. Additional space for a meeting room that will be utilized by both soccer and lacrosse programs as well as a dedicated athletic training space are also part of the expansion. The space that doubles as the press box for games will be expanded to include meeting rooms on each side of the current press box area.
The John Casey Center was completed for the start of the 2013 season and currently houses offices and locker rooms for the men's and women's soccer programs.
The 2019 soccer season was the first for the facility to be known as Legacy Field.