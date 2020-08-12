ATCHISON, Kan. – On a sunny Wednesday morning at O’Malley Field, head coach Larry Wilcox had to tell his team something he never thought he would.
“Stay away from each other,” Wilcox said, after the third day of team conditioning concluded.
“It really takes a lot of discipline for them to not run up and hug another guy, shake his hand, be in the same group with him and as a consequence, possibly expose themselves when it’s all such an unknown.”
The Ravens returned to campus last Saturday, feeling anxious yet prepared to hit the ground running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been good to see everybody in a team setting, since it’s been like seven or eight months since we’ve seen each other,” senior wide receiver Alex Blake said. “Everybody has stayed in shape, so it’s been a good time.”
Senior linebacker Dante Edwards added, “It’s really a blessing because to see something you love kind of be in question for once, to finally get it, it makes you really appreciate it because you don’t know if you’re going to have it.”
As cancellations, postponements and tough decisions have been made across the world of college sports recently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics is pushing on with a fall sports season.
With the start of competition delayed until September, the NAIA also moved the national football championship to spring 2021.
“It’s really neat that they believe in our ability to social distance and to stay safe and they just want us to go out and play and have fun and that’s what we want to do,” Blake said.
The ability to compete this fall, however, comes with a litany of safety protocols.
The Ravens regularly wear masks while in the weight room and on the field. Plus, social and physical distancing is enforced.
“I think the public needs to know that it’s a sacrifice. It’s a sacrifice to be here. For me to say, ‘Hey, when we get done with practice, there is no, come back to the crib and we’ll watch tape,’” Edwards said. “Me being a social person, that’s tough but as our coaches instilled in us, whatever it takes. We want to play ball.”
“The ironic thing is we’re having to break a lot of traditions that we have built into the players that have been with us: community, teamwork, socializing, making friends, spending time together,” Wilcox said. “All those are the core of our program. Where we arrive as strangers, grow as friends and leave as one.”
Benedictine has an extra push during this unique offseason, thanks to former Raven and current Chicago Bears Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor.
Back in March, the Ravens received a shipment of NFL-quality Keiser weight room equipment formerly used by the Bears.
“It’s fantastic and it’s really going to be a difference maker for us in our football program,” Wilcox said. “Like we try to do here at Benedictine, we want to try and set ourselves apart and be a little bit better so that’s just another thing in our football program here that we’re really proud of at this point.”
Recently selected as preseason favorites to win the Heart of America Athletic Conference South Division this fall by the annual preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Ravens are relishing the chance to compete.
“This year it’s really a privilege. There are a lot of athletes who aren’t playing this year so we’re blessed to be here,” Edwards said.
Wilcox added, “This year in particular I think there are so many dominoes in place with every team that every week is going to be a different experience in who’s going to play, who’s available to play, what the matchup is going to be so, it’s going to be a season unlike any other one.”
Benedictine starts up official practices on Saturday, Aug. 15, and return to action on Sept. 12 hosting Peru State College at O’Malley Field.