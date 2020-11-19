The road to a second-straight trip to the 8-Man state championship goes through Ludlow for the Southwest Livingston Wildcats.
Southwest (10-1) will play host toe Drexel (11-1) in the 8-man semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday for a right to meet the winner of North Andrew and Stanberry next week.
Drexel's lone loss came via forfeit against Concordia in the second week of the year. Leading 55-20, head coach Philip Dean inserted a player who recently moved to the district from Adrian after his family's home burned down the previous school year with uncertainty surrounding the season due to COVID-19. The player hadn't received MSHSAA clearance, though he has since, and Drexel was forced to forfeit the contest.
Drexel has won six games by shutout.
Southwest enters the game with Wes Hughes, who has rushed for 905 yards and 26 touchdowns with another 2,847 and 43 scores through the air, both of which rank second in all of 8-man.
Patrick Warren has also added 15 scores on the ground.
Both teams won convincingly over their only two common opponents — Concordia and Jasper.
The Bobcats are led by Jacob Coffey, who has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 42 touchdowns. Cory Cumpton also has 1,000 yards on the ground, with Ethan Irvin adding another 650. Drexel has just 520 passing yards on the year.
The title game will be played at Chillicothe’s Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.