The North Central Missouri men's basketball team will return to the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship next week in Danville, Illinois.
The Pirates earned the No. 11 seed in the 16-team field, earning a date with No. 6 Iowa Lakes. The game will take place at 11 a.m. April 21.
It's the third-straight trip to the NJCAA tournament for the Pirates.
The Pirates clinched a spot in the national field with a 90-81 win over Spoon River in the Central District B Championship on Saturday. NCMC also won the Region 16 Championship in early April.
The Pirates were led in their Central B Championship victory by sophomore stars Jeramy Shaw and Atavian Butler. Shaw poured in 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including four made 3s. Butler's 23 points came on 9-of-15 shooting. Jackson Andrews totaled 17 points with 15 coming from beyond the arc.
Lafayette grad Kolten Griffin, a second-team All-Region pick, finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. He is averaging nine points and six rebounds on 62% shooting this year.
The Pirates enter the tournament 17-6.
The No. 10-ranked women's basketball team lost the Central A District Championship 80-50 on Saturday, finished 17-6. The Pirates were ranked the entire season.
