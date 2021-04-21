The North Central Missouri College Pirates fell 79-72 to Iowa Lakes on Wednesday in the first round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Illinois.
After trailing the majority of the second half, the No. 11-seeded Pirates (17-7) got back within one basketball on a free throw by Jeremy Shaw to cut the deficit to 74-72. No. 6 Iowa Lakes responded with a 3-point with 39 seconds to play to help ice the game.
Artavian Butler led NCMC with a game-high 18 points. Lafayette grad Kolten Griffin added eight points and five rebounds. Southwest Livingston alum Mack Anderson was second on NCMC with 14 points.
NCMC will face South Suburban in the consolation bracket at 3 p.m. Thursday.
