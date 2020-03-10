The brackets for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament that the North Central Missouri College men’s basketball team will compete in next week have been released. The tournament will be held March 17-21 at Danville Community College in Virginia.
The Pirates (27-3), ranked 6th in the latest NJCAA DII poll and fresh off their Region XVI and Central Plains District titles, will be the No. 9 seed and face the No .8 overall seed in Howard Community College (25-6) in the opening round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The Pirates are guaranteed a minimum of two games in the tournament. With a win in the opening round, NCMC would take on the winner of the matchup between top-seeded Milwaukee Area Tech (31-1) and No. 16 seed Dakota County Tech (21-10) on Wednesday, March 18. A loss in the opening round would see the Pirates face the loser at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.