The Missouri Tigers baseball and softball team are postseason eligible for the 2021 season, the NCAA confirmed to the school’s athletic department.
The decision comes months after the 2020 college baseball and softball seasons were ended early by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no postseason play in the spring and concern the transfers might extend a season.
“Our program is clearly pleased with today’s news,” MU baseball coach Steve Bieser said in a statement. “Our players and coaching staff have faced great challenges on and off the field. Following the shortened 2020 season and now the renewed ability to compete in postseason play, we are extremely eager to prepare for and contend in the 2021 campaign.”
“After two years of overcoming adversity, I’m excited we’re now able to turn the page and move forward,” Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson said in a statement. “When our players chose to come to Mizzou, their dream was to reach the Women’s College World Series. Now we can focus on our goal of bringing postseason softball back to Columbia, and returning to the pinnacle of our sport.”
The postseason bans stemmed from an academic infractions case that lasted between mid-2015 to mid-2016. Former MU academic tutor Yolanda Kumar broke rules regarding ethical conduct, academic misconduct and extra academic benefits when she completed coursework for a dozen Mizzou student-athletes.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced postseason bans, scholarship limitations, recruiting restrictions and other penalties on Jan. 31, 2019.
MU appealed the decision in July 2019 but it was upheld late in the year, and the 5-5 bowl-eligible football team was banned from the postseason. The Tigers are only allowed 81 scholarships this year instead of 85.
Prior to the shutdown, MU baseball had won seven straight and was 11-5. Softball jumped out to a 9-0 start and was 19-7, including 3-0 in the SEC, and finished No. 25 in the polls.