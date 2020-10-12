Missouri's football game scheduled for Saturday in Columbia has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, currently an idle week for the conference one week before the SEC Championship. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina, barely above the 53-player minimum the SEC recommended before the season.
The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC's 53-player minimum this week "due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs."
Mizzou was missing seven players because of the virus in its win over LSU Saturday.
Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive lineman.
Mizzou was originally set to play Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field. The Tigers' next game is scheduled to be a roadtrip against No. 10 Florida, now the fourth straight ranked opponent Mizzou plays to start the season.
The Vanderbilt game marks the second week in a row that Mizzou's seen a change in its schedule after Saturday's game against LSU was moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta.