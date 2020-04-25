Two former Missouri Tigers player were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, with Mizzou tight end Albert Okwuegbunam’s move Denver in the fourth round Saturday following defensive tackle Jordan Elliott going to Cleveland in the third on Friday.
And “Albert O” will have a familiar face alongside him in the Mile High City: former MU quarterback Drew Lock.
“It’s awesome,” Okwuegbunam said Saturday in a teleconference call. “I can’t even explain how fired up I am to get into this new offense — just to have that chemistry, that trust and confidence kind of already established there. (I’m) obviously going to have to learn a new offense and get comfortable with that.”
Okwuegbunam’s selection at No. 118 overall follows Elliott at No. 88 overall. This is the 16th straight NFL Draft in which at least one Tiger has been picked.
Okwuegbunam, 22, ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine and wooed some scouts, though there were also questions about his hands and blocking ability.
He had a strong start to the Tigers’ 2019 season, including a stretch of five touchdowns in four games. He had just 10 receptions for 66 yards receiving and one touchdown in MU’s final six games of the season. Part of that was owning to a shoulder injury.
Elliott, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound team captain last season, declared early for this year’s draft. He was impressive as a full-time starter in 2019, recording 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks en route to a second-team All-America selection.
Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji was also selected, going with the first pick in the sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals at 180th overall.
“This has always been my dream, and I’ve always worked for it,” Adeniji said Saturday in his Bengals press conference. “I’ve always put in that time that it takes and the things necessary to be successful. So in my mind, regardless of zero-star recruit or regardless of how other people saw it, I knew that I had the ability as long as I kept on doing what I needed to do.”
A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Garland, Texas, Adeniji started all 48 games in his college career. He earned All-Big 12 first-team honors his senior season and also took part in the NFL Scouting Combine.