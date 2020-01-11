Dru Smith tallied 22 points, six assists and five steals as Missouri rolled to a 91-75 win against Florida on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (9-6, 1-2 SEC) got 14 points off the bench from Javon Pickett, with Mark Smith adding 14 points and six rebounds. Mark Smith finished 4-of-9 shooting with three 3-pointers.
Mitchell Smith added 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting.
The Tigers shot 61.5% from the field and 12 of 19 from 3-point range while forcing the Gators (10-5, 2-1) into 14 turnovers. Florida shot just 38.5% on the day.
The Tigers outscored the Gators 51-36 in the first half and led by as much as 24 in a sparsely filled Mizzou Arena with the weekend's winter weather.
The Gator were led by 22 points from Kerry Blackshear Jr.