KU announced on Monday that the Jayhawks will begin the fall athletics season without fans in attendance.
"This includes our first home football game Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina and all Kansas Athletics competitions at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park and Rim Rock Farm through September," KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement.
Tailgating will also not be permitted for the Sept. 12 football game, Girod added. However, the ruling may not affect the entire season.
In the release, Girod said the hope is that KU "can welcome fans to athletic events after September," adding that there will be an additional report ahead of the second home football game, which is slated for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma State.
As of Aug. 20, head coach Les Miles said that if the Jayhawks were to have a game, every player would be ready to go.
Later that day, KU Athletics confirmed that the football program, featuring 117 student-athletes and staff, had undergone more than 600 total tests, returning 40 of those positive.
In 2019, the KU football team saw a notable increase in attendance, going from 19,424 fans per home game in 2018 to 33,875 in 2019.