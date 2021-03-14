The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers are both placed in the West Region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament released Sunday.
Kansas was named the region's No. 3 seed and will face 14th-seeded East Washington in the first round Saturday.
The Missouri Tigers earned a No. 9 seed and will face former conference foe Oklahoma, a No. 8 seed, on Saturday.
The region also includes No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Iowa, No. 4 Virginia — the 2019 championships — and No. 5 Creighton.
Wichita State is also the No. 11 seed in the region.
Kansas (20-8) withdrew from the Big 12 tournament Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test. Kansas also announced two players were placed into COVID protocols prior to the Big 12 tourney.
Missouri's selection marks the second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under head coach Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers (16-9) didn't appear in the postseason each of the previous four seasons.
Per NCAA Tournament guidelines, all Tier I personnel are required to post negative tests on seven consecutive days before traveling to Indianapolis. Programs need just five eligible players to be eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are already in Indianapolis, where much of the tournament will be played, while Kansas is set to travel to the bubble Monday.
